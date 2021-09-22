Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 34.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter worth $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 193,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 92.2% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 175,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 84,034 shares during the last quarter.

ISD stock opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

