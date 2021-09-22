Fiera Capital Corp Purchases Shares of 5,025 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,009,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 33,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 405,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,920,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC opened at $91.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

