Fiera Capital Corp Sells 284,352 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 284,352 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 360.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in B2Gold during the first quarter worth $56,000. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Shares of BTG opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $362.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.93 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 34.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

