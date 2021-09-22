Filecoin (FIL) Achieves Market Cap of $8.13 Billion

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $74.48 or 0.00171237 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Filecoin has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. Filecoin has a market cap of $8.13 billion and $990.08 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00072455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00114860 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3,031.06 or 0.06968778 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,372.96 or 0.99719760 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.42 or 0.00794158 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002660 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 109,167,854 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

