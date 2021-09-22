Financial Analysis: Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) and NuGene International (OTCMKTS:NUGN)

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) and NuGene International (OTCMKTS:NUGN) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Edgewell Personal Care has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, NuGene International has a beta of 7.38, suggesting that its share price is 638% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Edgewell Personal Care and NuGene International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgewell Personal Care 1 3 1 0 2.00 NuGene International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus target price of $44.20, suggesting a potential upside of 25.21%. Given Edgewell Personal Care’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Edgewell Personal Care is more favorable than NuGene International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Edgewell Personal Care and NuGene International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgewell Personal Care $1.95 billion 0.98 $67.60 million $2.73 12.93 NuGene International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Edgewell Personal Care has higher revenue and earnings than NuGene International.

Profitability

This table compares Edgewell Personal Care and NuGene International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgewell Personal Care 4.62% 9.78% 4.04% NuGene International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Edgewell Personal Care beats NuGene International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other. Its Wet shave products are sold under the Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Shave Guard and Personna brand names. Its Sun and Skin Care products are sold under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones and Playtex brand names and offers Wet Ones, portable hand wipes category, and Playtex household gloves, the branded household glove in the United States. Its Feminine Care segment markets its products under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree and o.b. brands and markets pads and liners. Its All Other segment includes infant care, pet care and miscellaneous other products.

About NuGene International

NuGene International, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sales and marketing of cosmeceutical skincare products. It distributes products domestically and internationally through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical offices, and day and resort spas. The company was founded on October 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

