Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.75

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.75 and traded as high as C$15.30. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$15.14, with a volume of 34,478 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price target for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$472.02 million and a PE ratio of 16.39. The company has a current ratio of 12.33, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61.

In related news, Director Morris Fischtein sold 10,000 shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.27, for a total transaction of C$152,714.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,800 shares of company stock valued at $271,306.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

