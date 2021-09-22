First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

NYSE:FAM opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

