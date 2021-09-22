First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

NYSE FMY opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $14.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

