First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,751 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4,440.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXR opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.88. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $35.30.

