First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

FCT stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $12.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,378,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 191,880 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $17,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

