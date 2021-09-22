FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $85.66

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.66 ($1.12) and traded as high as GBX 86.80 ($1.13). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 86.15 ($1.13), with a volume of 1,241,897 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 81.60 ($1.07).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 86.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 85.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65.

In other FirstGroup news, insider Jane Ann Lodge bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £13,050 ($17,049.91). Also, insider Peter Lynas purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £51,600 ($67,415.73). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 75,515 shares of company stock worth $6,509,936.

FirstGroup Company Profile (LON:FGP)

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

