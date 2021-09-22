Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at Truist

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Truist from $212.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s current price.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.30.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $170.17 on Monday. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $120.66 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -239.67 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,954,098.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total transaction of $193,448.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,751,669.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,613. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 10,448.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,774 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 71.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,813,000 after acquiring an additional 893,067 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 205.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 838,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,156,000 after acquiring an additional 564,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,776,000 after acquiring an additional 449,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 318.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 438,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,488,000 after acquiring an additional 334,124 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

