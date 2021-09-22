Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Trading 4.7% Higher

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) traded up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.96 and last traded at $6.96. 1,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 48,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

