Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.10

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.10 and last traded at $49.03, with a volume of 754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.08 million, a P/E ratio of 85.53, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $128.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $25,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,234.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Galford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $137,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,814 shares of company stock valued at $602,225 in the last quarter. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 1,372.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 63.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 115,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.