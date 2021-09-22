Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Shares Down 2.2%

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) dropped 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.66 and last traded at $34.84. Approximately 232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 167,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.63.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Aegis started coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $862.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.09 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 1.57%. Research analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,186,000 after acquiring an additional 241,948 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Franchise Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,104,000 after buying an additional 63,482 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Franchise Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,332,000 after buying an additional 80,526 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Franchise Group by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 848,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,631,000 after buying an additional 153,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Franchise Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 800,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after buying an additional 109,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

