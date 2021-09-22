Frank J. Williams Sells 20,000 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $525,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Frank J. Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evolent Health alerts:

On Friday, July 30th, Frank J. Williams sold 3,502 shares of Evolent Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $80,546.00.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $26.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.53.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.