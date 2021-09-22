Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Danske raised Frontline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.18.

NYSE FRO opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. Frontline has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Frontline will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

