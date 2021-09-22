Fuse Network (FUSE) Price Down 19.3% This Week

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. Fuse Network has a market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $95,427.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0823 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00072760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00113588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.69 or 0.00169325 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.32 or 0.07017567 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,053.66 or 0.99876288 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $347.48 or 0.00787783 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars.

