FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Costco Wholesale Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $10.72 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.54. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.32.

COST opened at $452.11 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $469.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $443.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.13. The firm has a market cap of $199.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

