FY2023 EPS Estimates for Integra Resources Corp. Cut by National Bank Financial (NYSEMKT:ITRG)

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Integra Resources in a research note issued on Sunday, September 19th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

Shares of ITRG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.36. 125,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,548. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $130.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merk Investments LLC increased its stake in Integra Resources by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,999 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Integra Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,049,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Integra Resources by 14.4% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,614,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 203,452 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Integra Resources by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 96,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. increased its stake in Integra Resources by 84.4% in the first quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 830,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.