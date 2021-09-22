Gamma Communications plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.40 (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of GAMA stock opened at GBX 1,822.95 ($23.82) on Wednesday. Gamma Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 1,425 ($18.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,350 ($30.70). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,114.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,934.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Gamma Communications from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

