Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Up 11.8%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) shares shot up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. 72,256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,273,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOTU. Citigroup lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $2.60 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CLSA downgraded Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $2.70 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

The stock has a market cap of $746.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.00.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

