Garrett Motion Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) – BWS Financial dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Garrett Motion in a report released on Tuesday, September 21st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Garrett Motion’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.56. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of GTX stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. Garrett Motion has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $435.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

