Gartner (NYSE:IT) Hits New 12-Month High at $319.35

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $319.35 and last traded at $318.20, with a volume of 23211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $307.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Gartner by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $184,888,000 after purchasing an additional 21,370 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,790,000 after buying an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Gartner by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 318.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,787,000 after acquiring an additional 49,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

