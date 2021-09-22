Gartner (NYSE:IT) Hits New 12-Month High at $319.35

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $319.35 and last traded at $318.20, with a volume of 23211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $307.50.
A number of research analysts recently commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.33.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61.
In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Gartner by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $184,888,000 after purchasing an additional 21,370 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,790,000 after buying an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Gartner by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 318.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,787,000 after acquiring an additional 49,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
About Gartner (NYSE:IT)
Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.
