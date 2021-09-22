Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) by 60.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,591 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genasys were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Genasys by 663.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 292,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 254,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Genasys by 25.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 861,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 172,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Genasys by 48.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 74,026 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Genasys by 2,846.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 34,927 shares during the period. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genasys during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genasys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.50. Genasys Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 million. Genasys had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Genasys Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genasys news, Director Scott L. Anchin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 156,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,441.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.