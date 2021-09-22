General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $51.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $57.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.22.

General Mills stock opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.39. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. General Mills has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

