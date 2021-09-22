Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 51,299 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 348,276 shares.The stock last traded at $14.87 and had previously closed at $14.69.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Genetron alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Genetron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Genetron during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genetron during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Genetron during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genetron during the second quarter worth about $246,000. 20.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.