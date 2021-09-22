Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 13,324 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 994,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,324 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 1.90% of AAON worth $62,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in AAON in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in AAON during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AAON by 2,441.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AAON during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.21. 1,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,315. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $81.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 0.55.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $143.88 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $34,839.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,077.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,999 shares of company stock worth $275,263 over the last three months. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

