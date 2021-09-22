Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 32,384 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,954,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,384 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $54,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in EVO Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of EVO Payments stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.43. 3,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,379. EVO Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,134.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.83.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. EVO Payments’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EVO Payments news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $264,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

