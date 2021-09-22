Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 34,739 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,938,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,739 shares during the period. Vocera Communications accounts for about 1.3% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vocera Communications worth $77,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vocera Communications by 3.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 4.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $32,477.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,201.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John N. Mcmullen sold 7,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $308,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,409 shares of company stock worth $3,071,548 over the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,102. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.63 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $56.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

VCRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

Vocera Communications Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

