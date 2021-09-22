Geneva Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 664,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,139 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 1.31% of Barnes Group worth $34,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of B. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in Barnes Group by 8,673.6% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 542,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,852,000 after acquiring an additional 535,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Barnes Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,135,000 after acquiring an additional 361,844 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,398,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 629,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,168,000 after buying an additional 111,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,542,000 after buying an additional 108,172 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on B. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

NYSE:B traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,388. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.99 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

