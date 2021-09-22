Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Genmab A/S in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $44.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.50. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $49.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 35.0% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,942 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth $2,661,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth $1,048,000. Paradiem LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 76.5% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 144.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

