GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

GSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $39.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $105.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.93.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. Analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,260,000 after acquiring an additional 87,816 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 19.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,222,148 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,486,000 after acquiring an additional 368,858 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 17.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth about $846,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

