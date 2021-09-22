Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 258.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 724.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $128,000.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.66. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.56.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GBT shares. Truist Securities upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.