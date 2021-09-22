Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 484 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,923 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,341,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,166,000 after acquiring an additional 935,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 337,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after acquiring an additional 114,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.63. 897,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,216,016. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $235.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

