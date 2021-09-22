Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 638 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,217 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 835,648 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $119,411,000 after purchasing an additional 133,599 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,425 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $128,411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 52.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,797,000 after purchasing an additional 410,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.88. 143,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.