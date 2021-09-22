Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,963,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 227,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,153,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $90.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,355. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $93.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.