Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 1,153 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.5% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,112,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,263,000 after acquiring an additional 392,749 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,335,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,498,000 after acquiring an additional 44,347 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,160,000 after acquiring an additional 227,138 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,883,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,584,000 after acquiring an additional 293,413 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,753,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,644,000 after acquiring an additional 19,696 shares during the period.

IWS stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.82. 4,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,801. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $77.36 and a 52 week high of $119.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

