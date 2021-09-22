Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Short Interest Update

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the August 15th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

HERO stock opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.27. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 135.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 992.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter.

