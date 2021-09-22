GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,600 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the August 15th total of 204,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 197.0 days.

Shares of GMOYF stock opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.92. GMO Internet has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $35.56.

GMO Internet Company Profile

GMO Internet, Inc engages in the provision of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Infrastructure, Internet Advertising and Media, Internet Securities, Virtual Currency, Incubation, and Others. The Internet Infrastructure segment includes domain registration, cloud hosting, web design, Internet security, access, e-commerce support, and payment processing services.

