GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 737,600 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the August 15th total of 563,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 113,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,993,418.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 279,761 shares of company stock worth $13,379,692 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of GMS by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of GMS by 1,411.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.53. GMS has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $53.85.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GMS will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

