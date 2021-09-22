Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Short Interest Up 23.1% in August

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 454,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 368,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,135.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELKMF opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. Gold Road Resources has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99.

Gold Road Resources Company Profile

Gold Road Resources Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company. It focuses on developing the Yamarna Belt comprising Gruyere, Central Bore and Attila projects. The firm operates through Development & Production and Exploration business segments. The Development & Production includes Gruyere joint operation with gold fields, which transitioned from development to production phase during the year.

