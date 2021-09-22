Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) vs. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Head to Head Contrast

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Entertainment and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Entertainment 9.35% 39.37% 4.80% Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Golden Entertainment and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Entertainment 0 0 4 0 3.00 Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.38%. Given Golden Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Golden Entertainment is more favorable than Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golden Entertainment and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Entertainment $694.16 million 1.88 -$136.61 million ($3.71) -12.18 Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Golden Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.6% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I shares are held by institutional investors. 41.1% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Golden Entertainment beats Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc. engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons. The Casino segment focuses on owning and managing resort casinos. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

