Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down to $11.21

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.21, but opened at $9.96. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 32,983 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOGL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Pareto Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 12.34%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 27,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 348,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 36.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

