Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stake Lessened by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,706 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Graco worth $9,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 14.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth $31,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth $604,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth $1,106,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.9% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock opened at $73.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $59.02 and a one year high of $80.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.27.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,944.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

