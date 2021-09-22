Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Crown Advisors Management Inc.

Crown Advisors Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Grand Canyon Education accounts for about 1.6% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,018. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.09. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.64 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $201.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.46 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

