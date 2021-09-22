Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.

GEG opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.27. Great Elm Group has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Elm Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) by 8,312.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,029 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.46% of Great Elm Group worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company which provides investment management and real estate management services. The company is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

