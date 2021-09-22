Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $26,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,184,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,036,034,000 after purchasing an additional 38,359 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $953.31.

NYSE BLK traded up $7.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $853.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $531.39 and a one year high of $959.89. The company has a market cap of $129.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $901.74 and its 200-day moving average is $853.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

