Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,409,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,185 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.5% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $99,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $40.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,703,535. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $338.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.