Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 583,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 95,144 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $39,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gillson Capital LP raised its position in shares of Athene by 288.5% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 293,847 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Athene by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,433,000 after purchasing an additional 168,674 shares during the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,319,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATH stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $65.74. 6,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,947. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.44. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $71.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial downgraded Athene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. boosted their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $35,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $128,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,230.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,974 shares of company stock valued at $921,712. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

